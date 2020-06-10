Mail-in primary sees second-highest June voter turnout, behind only 2012

Data from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office shows June’s all-by-mail election resulted in the second-highest June voter turnout in state history.

The state’s running tally of ballots shows over 156,000 ballots had been returned as of 4:00 PM Wednesday. That’s nearly 80 percent of the 196,091 ballots that were mailed to would-be voters.

Ballots were required to be postmarked by Monday, June 8th to be counted — meaning, barring a massive spike in late-arriving ballots, the 2020 June election will fall well short of the state’s best-attended primary.

175,303 votes were counted in June of 2012 — a year which had a particularly controversial topic on the ballot: the University of North Dakota’s Fighting Sioux logo and nickname.

Ballot Measure 4 asked voters to decide whether UND should keep or retire the nickname. 67.34 percent of voters said it should be abandoned.

