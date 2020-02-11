Live Now
Minot City Council candidate announces race

Even though the election isn’t until June, Minot already has its first candidate for the city council. Scott Burlingame has announced he is running for a spot as an Alderman for the city of Minot.

Burlingame is the executive director of a non-profit that provides services to people with disabilities — Independence, Inc.

He said he thinks his current position makes him more than qualified for a seat on the council.

“I’ve spent my entire career working in the non-profit industry and having to keep a budget and understand that money is not unlimited and that we have to really respect and be good stewards of the taxpayer dollars and I think that I can transition that into serving on city council,” said Burlingame.

He is collecting signatures for his petition for office. Three positions on the city council are up for grabs this year. Candidates have until April 6 to file with the city clerk.

