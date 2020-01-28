Minot Democrat announces race for US House seat

A North Dakota Democrat is throwing their hat in the ring for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrat Zachary Raknerud filed a statement of candidacy this past weekend. Raknerud, who lives in Minot, is the first North Dakota Democrat to announce a statewide campaign so far in the 2020 election cycle. We spoke with him Monday about his decision to run for office.

“The policy positions that I bring forward have not been heard, and the establishment of both parties has come under this spell of big money that we have seen take over D.C. I’m going to call these things out, and I’m not going to pretend things are great when they aren’t,” said Raknerud.

Raknerud is a vice-chairman for Minot-area District 5 for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL. He ran for the North Dakota House Representative seat for district 5 in 2018 but was defeated.

North Dakota’s at-large seat in the House is currently held by Republican Kelly Armstrong.

Democrats will endorse their candidates in late March during their statewide convention, which is scheduled for Minot.

