Nearly 70 state legislature seats up for grabs, GOP expected to maintain majorities in both chambers

There are nearly 70 seats at stake between North Dakota’s House and Senate this election.

Currently, Republicans vastly outnumber Democrat-NPL lawmakers in the legislature by a margin of 116 to 25 — holding super-majority control of both chambers. That could change tonight with 69 seats up for grabs including 23 in the Senate and 46 in the House.

However, University of North Dakota political science professor Bo Wood says a flip in party power is not likely to happen.

“We’ve gotten into a period in American history where politics isn’t really as local as it used to be,” Wood said. “It used to be that you can have the national trends and the local trends could be completely disconnected. This year that seems very unlikely to happen. Even though I anticipate this state will go for President Trump as it did in 2016 and probably quite strongly, I think that same path will trickle down to a lot of legislative races.”

On a similar note, Wood also says that enthusiasm for Democrats might trickle down to districts where they already have some support. He gave District 42, Grand Forks as an example where there is a large population of college students who tend to vote blue.

And while some have expressed concern over delays in the reporting of results, largely because of a record showing of mail-in ballots that take longer to process, Secretary of State Al Jaeger says that shouldn’t be a concern for North Dakota.

He said results for many races could be known unofficially by Tuesday night.

That’s because of an executive order from the governor allowing for ballot processing prior to the election, plus new high-speed scanning machines at polling places. Wood says he expects the counting process to go smoothly considering the state’s small population and the fact many races aren’t on the fence.

“I don’t expect a lot of irregularities,” Wood said. “We have had a lot of early voting this time around, but we’ve been doing that for a while, and given the numbers that we have, we’re not dealing with the millions and millions of votes cast that have to be tabulated like they are in some of the other states, so I would think it may be 11, 12:00 before we have a clear idea. But many of these races won’t even be close.”

Although some race outcomes may be known tonight, they won’t become official until the State Canvassing Board certifies the results at its next meeting.