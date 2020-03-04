North Dakota Caucus Next Week

Millions of Americans are casting their ballots in Super Tuesday’s primary elections. North Dakota’s caucus is in exactly one week, and the primary is on June 9.

In some states, you are obligated to register with an affiliated party in order to vote in the primary, but in our state, it doesn’t matter what party you’re affiliated with — anyone can vote.

“I think something that’s interesting is this year North Dakota’s votes are going to matter more than they have in a long time I think. No matter what happens today we expect there to be a competitive race coming into North Dakota. And we’re pretty excited about that. And I think voters are pretty excited about that,” said Alex Rohr Democratic-NPL Communications Director.

Rohr said there have been 3,100 requested mail-in ballots. Those ballots are due in the mail by Thursday.

