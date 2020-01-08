North Dakota Democrats, Republicans Set Nominating Conventions for March

The North Dakota Republican Party will be having their state convention in Bismarck March 27th through the 29th at the Bismarck Event Center.

The North Dakota Democratic-NPL will meet March 19th – 21st in Minot at the Clarion Hotel.

2020 is a big election year not just nationally, but locally as well.

Governor Doug Burgum is up for re-election.

He’s already announced he and Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford will put their names on the ballot.

Statewide, there are four other offices up for election, including the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Insurance Commissioner, State Auditor, and State Treasurer.

Locally, 23 districts with 3 elected officials each— will be seeking a spot at the State Capitol.