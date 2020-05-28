Meet Michael Coachman, Republican Gubernatorial candidate this primary election

A very important seat is up for grabs this election year — North Dakota Governor.

We spoke with Michael Coachman, a Republican candidate whose name you’ll see on the primary election ballot out of Grand Forks.

“I was never raised a Democrat. I was never raised really Republican at all. But I did when I looked at Republican platform say, ‘Hey this is what I believe and this where I stand,” shared Coachman.

He previously ran for two positions in the state Lieutenant Governor in 2012 and Secretary of State in 2018.

Coachman says he’s the underdog, but that someone needs to run against Gov. Doug Burgum.

“Why I’m running against him? I don’t think he’s looking out for the state of North Dakota. I believe he’s not looking out for the people. And I believe this COVID-19 really shows that,” shared Coachman.

Coachman says he believes in the constitution and says decisions made by the government should be for the people by the people.

“I think within a short time they would say you know what let’s make some smart laws for the people because what’s the use of writing this if it’s going to be veto or redlined. They already know that from the very beginning. If it’s going to violate the state Constitution or the U.S. Constitution, it’s not going to pass my desk,” shared Coachman.

Coachman’s choice for Lieutenant Governor is Joel Hylden of Park River.

A statement from Gov. Burgum’s campaign office reads:

“Governor Burgum is running for re-election to build on the foundation that Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford, First Lady Kathryn Burgum and he set in their first term alongside the entire Burgum administration.

Governor Burgum and all of “Team ND” are ready to lead North Dakota through the coronavirus pandemic and continue to strengthen the economy, reinvent government and invest in the future of the state.”