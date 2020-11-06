North Dakota Native American voter turnout is not as high compared to the rest of the country

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There was a huge turnout amongst Native American communities, across the country, in this years general election. But that was not the case in North Dakota.

Three counties, that hold three reservations saw less than 50 percent of people voting in this years presidential election.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had a significantly less turnout than they did in 2016.

KX spoke with the Executive Director of ND Native vote who says this year brought on many obstacles but they will continue to work to bring awareness.

“Every level of government is important and we need to be represented there. And so it’s important we stay involved and we stay educated and we stay in the know,” said Nicole Donaghy, the Executive Director for ND Native Vote.

In the past, voting awareness organizations would drive others to polling locations but with COVID restrictions in place this year that was not an option.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

College Contact Tracers

KX Convo: Dr. Mateo

Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cases Surging

AG, Governor Clash

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4

Parks and Rec

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Meet the Candidates

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss