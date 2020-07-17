North Dakota Supreme Court to consider NDGOP’s argument to remove Democratic candidate from ballot

The question of whether the Democratic-NPL’s candidate for Insurance Commissioner is eligible to appear on the November ballot will go before the North Dakota Supreme Court next month.

The court’s website lists oral arguments for this case, Berg v. Jaeger, to take place Tuesday, August 4th.

The North Dakota Republican Party says Travisia Martin “does not meet the requirements laid out for statewide officeholders in the North Dakota State Constitution,” in a statement released earlier this month.

The NDGOP sent a letter to Secretary of State Al Jaeger in May saying that Martin has not been a North Dakota resident for five years, the minimum requirement for elected officials in the state. Republicans note that she voted in Nevada in 2016.

Martin, a traveling healthcare worker, maintains that she moved to North Dakota in 2015, but considered herself a resident of both North Dakota and Nevada at the time. She told KX News that she voted in Nevada in 2016 because she was not yet familiar with voting requirements in North Dakota.

Martin submitted a letter and testimony defending her candidacy to Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s office in July. Jaeger told KX News his office would take no further action on the matter. NDGOP Chairman Rick Berg says Martin “has not produced any public information to voters refuting” the Republican Party’s claim of ineligibility.

The NDGOP says it wants the North Dakota Supreme Court to compel the Secretary of State to remove Martin from the ballot.

