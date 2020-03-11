North Dakotans Share Their Thoughts After Casting Votes in the Caucus

As we wait on the final tally from Tuesday’s caucus, we got a first-hand look at crowds coming up to vote.

The last two hours from 5 to 7 p.m., people kept filing in to cast their votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders were the two Democratic front-runners.

In spite of who North Dakotans voted for, most people said they just want someone who can make some changes.

“I feel like our generation is kinda next to come and I feel like a lot of the actions that are being taken today will influence our future. So I feel like it’s important and vote for what we believe in and the change we want to see,” shared first-time voter, Michaela Ficek.

“Too bad I am not a Trump supporter. The way you change that is you vote and you’re active,” said Bruce Hagen, who has been voting for 72 years.

People of all ages and backgrounds came out to have their say in a caucus that saw quite a high turn out.

There were a lot of younger voters at the caucus, and one voter realized what an opportunity this was for her.

“We get to use our voices now that we’re of age and it’s important since we’re going to be part of the next generation that we have a say in what we want to happen,” shared first-time voter, Megan Kroh.

Though anticipation was high for the caucus, it’s just a sample of what’s to come as the election process draws closer to November.

The Democratic-NPL party said more voters turned out for Tuesday’s caucus than they did back in 2016.