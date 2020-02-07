Public Instruction Superintendent Kirsten Baesler Running for Re-Election

In the latest local election news, the Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler has announced she will be seeking a third term.

She took office in 2013, after an almost 25-year career in education, which included various roles including teacher’s aide, vice-principal and school board member.

Superintendent Baesler said her campaign will focus on providing computer science to every school in the state, as well as continuing the partnership to bring school to work opportunities while getting families more involved.

“Department of Public Instruction was a very regulatory compliance eccentric agency. And what we have transformed it into is not focusing so much on compliance and regulation, but really transforming ourselves into customer service-oriented agency, who helps support and provide assistance. And deliver the things they need by working with our legislature so those students can be successful,” shared Baesler.

As of right now, Baesler has only one opponent; Charles Tuttle, who previously ran for U.S. Congress in 2018.