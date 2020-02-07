Public Instruction Superintendent Kirsten Baesler Running for Re-Election

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the latest local election news, the Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler has announced she will be seeking a third term.

She took office in 2013, after an almost 25-year career in education, which included various roles including teacher’s aide, vice-principal and school board member.

Superintendent Baesler said her campaign will focus on providing computer science to every school in the state, as well as continuing the partnership to bring school to work opportunities while getting families more involved.

“Department of Public Instruction was a very regulatory compliance eccentric agency. And what we have transformed it into is not focusing so much on compliance and regulation, but really transforming ourselves into customer service-oriented agency, who helps support and provide assistance. And deliver the things they need by working with our legislature so those students can be successful,” shared Baesler.

As of right now, Baesler has only one opponent; Charles Tuttle, who previously ran for U.S. Congress in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Animal Abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Abuse"

SNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "SNAP"

Emmons Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co"

Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Lights Shimmer and Dazzle"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/7"

Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds & cooler"

American Heart Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Heart Month"

FURRY FRIDAY- ITTY BITTY THE PITBULL

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY- ITTY BITTY THE PITBULL"

ND Miss Amazing Registration Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Miss Amazing Registration Open"

Century hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century hockey"

College Basketball 2.9.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 2.9.20"

HS Basketball 2.9.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball 2.9.20"

Century-Bismarck Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century-Bismarck Wrestling"

Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Boys Bball"

Bismarck Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Boys Bball"

Motive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motive"

Picture Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picture Winner"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge