Race is on in Kenmare

The election year is here, and the city of Kenmare wants you to run for office.

In Kenmare, there are seven open positions this election season. Three city council positions, three park board positions and an open spot for a municipal judge.

The city auditor said in the past, they haven’t had many people apply for the openings, but they are looking to change that.

“The main thing is getting out the information to the public about the fact that there are positions open and then making sure that anybody who is interested knows all of the steps that they have to go through if they want to get on the ballot,” said Grant Johnson, City Auditor for Kenmare.

Those steps include having 25 signatures from people in the city. The deadline to have all the paperwork filed is April 6.

