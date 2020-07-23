Republican and Democratic lawmakers denounce “hurtful” GOP platform on LGBT issues

Politicians from both sides of the aisle are speaking out against a portion of the North Dakota Republican Party’s newly adopted policy platform that describes LGBT practices as “unhealthy and dangerous,” and “sometimes infecting society at large”.

The resolution, which you can read in its entirety here, says the NDGOP “opposes the passage of legislation which adds sexual orientation and gender identity to our Century code as protected classes.”

It also states that “causes of Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) compulsions are primarily developmental and not genetic as in color and gender,” and says laws protecting people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity “empower those practicing LGBT behaviors to assume positions of mentorships of minors often over objections of parents influencing their emotions and there by recruiting for their lifestyles.”

Early Thursday morning Republican Governor Doug Burgum said in a tweet, “There’s no place for the hurtful and divisive rhetoric in the NDGOP resolutions.”

As I’ve long said, all North Dakotans deserve to be treated equally and live free of discrimination. There’s no place for the hurtful and divisive rhetoric in the NDGOP resolutions. 1/2 — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) July 23, 2020

Another Republican, Representative Thomas Beadle from Fargo, said he disagrees with the language used in the resolution. “We are a big tent party and should be welcoming to others, not discriminatory against people for how god made them,” he tweeted. Beadle is the NDGOP candidate for State Treasurer.

I strongly disagree with the anti LGBT language in the resolutions. We are a big tent party and should be welcoming to others, not discriminatory against people for how god made them. — Thomas Beadle (@ThomasBeadle) July 23, 2020

Representative Joshua Boschee, a Democrat from Fargo and the state’s first openly gay member of the State Legislature, released a statement Thursday morning. “The language approved by the NDGOP is hurtful and disturbing, especially for young people who need to know their state leaders are looking out for them,” he said.

Boschee added that he’s happy to see Republicans releasing statements opposing the language of the resolution, but asked, “How does language like this get through a 50 person committee and a vote of over 900 delegates without strong opposition as part of that process? Apologies should not be directed to me, but to the LGBT members of the ND GOP, their family members and the citizens of North Dakota.”