Republican voters showed up to polling sites to support Trump

It’s a big day for Democratic voters, but also Republicans. The polling site in Minot for the North Dakota Republican Presidential Caucus opened Tuesday at 5 p.m. and voters showed up to declare their support for President Donald Trump.

The President is the only candidate on the ballot for Republicans — so the vote is essentially symbolic. We already know that all of North Dakota’s delegates will be awarded to President Trump at the National Convention this summer.

This is a sort of unofficial kickoff to the campaign season. They have until 8 p.m. before polls close.

