Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, with his wife Jane, speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Tuesday was a busy day at the polls as North Dakotans took the opportunity to cast their vote for the Democratic caucus.

After a long night, the final results came in just after 7 Wednesday morning, declaring Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders the winner of the North Dakota Democratic Caucus.

Here are the final numbers:

Bernie Sanders collected 7,682 votes.

Joe Biden came second at 5,742.

Elizabeth Warren had 366 votes.

And Amy Klobuchar had 223.