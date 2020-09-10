Standing Rock Sioux Tribe looking to spread voter awareness

As Your Local Election Headquarters, we are bringing you the latest in politics.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is coming up with ways to make sure their voices are heard this coming November.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is forming a task force. The mission: bringing tribal members to the polls.

Historically, there has been a low voter turn out amongst Indigenous people and this is why they are creating a plan.

“We’re trying to encourage them that their vote does count. Absentee, mail-ins, in person. We’re trying to instill into them that it will count. It does have a matter,” shared Mike Faith, the Chairman for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

The task force will use various ways like phone calls, door to door campaigning and local media to educate tribal members.

“We want to make sure that people feel safe and secure that it’s OK to go out and vote. It’s OK to be identified with the proper address and try to reassure them to get out there,” explained Faith.

The non-profit organization Lakota People’s Law Project will also be lending a hand in voting awareness and providing jobs in Standing Rock.

“There are basic…It’s called GOTV. Get out to vote. They are GOTV tactics that we will be deploying here at Standing Rock to make sure that people know what they need to do to vote,” explained Daniel Paul Nelson, the Program Director for the Lakota People’s Law Project.

An early voting event will be held at the Sioux County Courthouse exclusively for tribal members on Oct. 31.

Over the last few months Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has partnered with the North Dakota Department of Transportation to distribute proper state-issued IDs to tribal members in order for them to vote.