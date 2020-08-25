Supreme Court votes to remove Measure 3 from November ballot

Measure 3 will not appear on the statewide November ballot in North Dakota.

On Tuesday the North Dakota Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State Al Jaeger not to place the voter-initiated measure on the ballot.

All five Supreme Court justices sided with the Brighter Future Alliance, which argued that the group collecting signatures did not provide “the full text of the measure” to would-be signers.

Measure 3 was sponsored by North Dakota Voters First. It sought to create an open primary election system in North Dakota, introduce ranked-choice voting, and give the North Dakota Ethics Commission the authority to draw legislative boundaries.

Part of the measure referred to an existing statute, but did not include the text of that statute. Lawyers for the state argue that text didn’t need to be included because it was merely a citation.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court agreed with the Brighter Future Alliance. The Court granted the group a writ of injunction, which orders the Secretary of State not to put Measure 3 on the ballot.

You can read the Supreme Court’s opinion here.

