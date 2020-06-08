The republican candidates running for State Senate District 34

Just a few days ahead of the June election we’re bringing you a preview a preview of the State Senate seat for District 34, which is up on the ballot.

We spoke with the two Republican candidates seeking the position.

The Distrust 34 seat from Mandan was previously occupied by State Senator Dwight Cook who is now retired after 6 terms.

The two candidates up for the republican nomination are business owner Doug Larsen and Oil Executive Al Anderson.

“As a life long North Dakotan we have North Dakota values. We believe the government should be of the people by the people for the people. Not special interest,” shares Larsen.

“I’ve always put North Dakota first. And I’m excited about the future of Mandan, especially going forward. And I will work very hard to represent the people of district 34 of Mandan very well. And I’ll be accountable and accessible to them for the whole time,” shares anderson.

Larsen, a North Dakota National Guardsman owns several businesses across the mandan area, including APEX Builders.

Larsen says he is running because he feels like it’s time North Dakota takes back it’s legislature.

He says politicians have too many special interests.

The first thing on his agenda responsible spending.

“Our spending has been out of control for a number of years. Whether is be pet projects or just increases where the increases weren’t necessary. We’ve finally due to a pandemic decided we need to cut the spending. This is something, if we had cut the spending originally and only spent responsibly in the past we wouldn’t have such a painful task in front of us,” shares Larsen.

Al Anderson, a former marine corps, mandan refinery manager and a North Dakota commerce commissioner says he will use the skills he has acquired to help kick start the state’s economy.

His number one goal is to keep taxes low.

I think one of the things important to all of the constituents, at least in District 34 is making sure our taxes are low. And really to get some permanent property tax relief going forward,” shares Anderson.

Whoever wins the primary election this upcoming Tuesday will face off with Adam Michal, the only democratic candidate running for the seat.

Senator Dwight Cook announced last July that he would not be running for a seventh term.

