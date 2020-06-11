Voters say ‘no’ to tax dollars for Bismarck recreation complex

Bismarck voters said “no” to a plan that would have helped pay for a new indoor recreation center.

The half-cent sales tax increase was meant to collect $108 million, the vast majority of the $114 million project.

Instead, Bismarck Park Board members will have to go back to the drawing board if they want to find a way to build the rec center.

KX spoke with Park Board President Brian Beattle, who says this will be a topic of Thursday night’s Park Board meeting.

“We’re planning to have a discussion about plan b at that time. Some of the options would be to place it on the ballot at another time if we determine it was the right project at the wrong time. Obviously as far as bad timing, we win the award,” shared Beattle.

The decision to put the measure on the ballot was made before the COVID-19 pandemic began.