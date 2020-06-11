Voters say ‘no’ to tax dollars for Bismarck recreation complex

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck voters said “no” to a plan that would have helped pay for a new indoor recreation center.

The half-cent sales tax increase was meant to collect $108 million, the vast majority of the $114 million project.

Instead, Bismarck Park Board members will have to go back to the drawing board if they want to find a way to build the rec center.

KX spoke with Park Board President Brian Beattle, who says this will be a topic of Thursday night’s Park Board meeting.

“We’re planning to have a discussion about plan b at that time. Some of the options would be to place it on the ballot at another time if we determine it was the right project at the wrong time. Obviously as far as bad timing, we win the award,” shared Beattle.

The decision to put the measure on the ballot was made before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Golf Talk-Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk-Harvey"

Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan COVID Timeline"

Ward Co Weather Modification

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Weather Modification"

ASD Voucher Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "ASD Voucher Program"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on WHO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on WHO"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Siren Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Siren Trouble"

Picnic in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Picnic in Minot"

Magic City Discovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Discovery Center"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/10"

Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do you really live in a bubble? The science behind dissipating storms"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/10"

Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: mostly sunny & warmer"

CountryHouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge