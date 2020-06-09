Ward County voters weigh in on Tuesday’s voting process

Tuesday is election day here in North Dakota, but things look a little different from years past. With the current pandemic, mail-in voting was decided for the Peace Garden State. KX News was at one ballot drop-off location seeing how people felt about this year’s voting process.

Any other first Tuesday in June, voters are headed to polling locations like the Municipal Auditorium in Minot. But instead, they are headed to drop-off boxes to cast their votes.

“I end up working the hours that normally the polls are open and going after hours is always difficult,” said Minot resident Kristin Michels.

Long lines at polling sites are normally what is seen on election day, which voter Kristen Michels says can be a burden. Dropping off her ballot makes life a lot easier.

She added, “The last time that I voted was at the auditorium and it was like around the corner. I think I waited 45 minutes to vote. And I could see people walking away.”

Other people dropping off their ballots, in front of the Ward County Administration building, say they are a little worried about their vote being counted.

“I question whether the voting through ballots can be tainted a little bit. Maybe somebody gets extra ballots or who knows. I mean it’s just a cause for concern I think,” said Zachary Hann.

But another woman I spoke with says a positive experience she had while applying for her ballot has her trusting this voting process.

“I had actually moved from the last time we voted, and the lady that processed my application, she noticed it,” said Pamela Jones. “She picked up the phone and she called me and asked me about it. She asked me to send in proof of my new address. I did that and I received my ballot in the mail two days later. So here I am.”

Hundred of ballots came in on the last day of voting. Some people said it gave them a sense of actually voting on election day while others had no choice.

“I just received my ballot yesterday. I would have hoped to have received it earlier, so I could go through the ballot and see the candidates that were represented. But I’m a firm believer that we should all vote,” said Roxanne Thompson.

Voters had to have their ballots here by 4 p.m. for them to be counted. Now people will wait to see which candidates come out on top.