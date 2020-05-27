Ward County will test equipment before June election

KX News is your local election headquarters.. and in less than 2 weeks, North Dakotans will cast their votes in the June election. And to make sure your vote is counted correctly, Ward County officials will be testing election equipment this week.

The district chairman for both parties will cast sample ballots, making sure the computer accurately counts them. Ward County Auditor Devra Smestad says it’s important voters know their vote will count.

“Whether you are voting in person and putting your ballot through the scanner or you are voting by mail. We want those ballots, once they are verified, we wanted them counted and reported accurately,” said Devra Smestad, Ward County Auditor.

Absentee ballots must be post-dated by June 8th. And if you’re dropping them off in person you have until 4 pm on June 9th