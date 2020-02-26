With few votes left to be counted, Williams Co. school bond vote a “long shot” to pass

It appears that a $28 million bond referendum to build a new elementary school in Williams County has failed.

According to Interim Superintendent Beth Zietz, with some absentee ballots still uncounted, 56.1 percent of voters said ‘yes’ to the bond issue in Williams County District 8, which serves students in rural areas surrounding Williston.

60 percent is required for passage.

Zietz says enough absentee ballots are still out that technically, the 60 percent threshold could be reached. “It is a long shot though,” Zietz said in an email to KX News. “Almost all would need to be yes votes.”

818 votes were cast in the election Tuesday.